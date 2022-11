SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Lifeguards helped six kayakers who had difficulty getting back to shore due to high winds off the coast in the La Jolla neighborhood Thursday, a San Diego Fire-Rescue department spokesman said.

At around noon, offshore winds became a challenge for the kayakers, said the SDFD's Jose Ysea. The six kayakers were not injured, he added.

Lifeguards also rescued between 12 and 15 people on Thanksgiving, returning them all to shore without further incident, Ysea said.