San Diego LGBT community center to start offering free STI screenings

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A free testing and treatment service for sexually transmitted infections will be available at the San Diego LGBT Community Center with hopes of lowering local rates that have grown over the past several years.

This new service is free and open to all San Diegans beginning March 1.

“Anyone who wants to receive a free STI screening can access this service at The Center without fear of judgment,” says Cara Dessert, CEO, The San Diego LGBT Community Center.

Clients can test for chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, Hepatitis C, and HIV. Results are typically available within a day or two, but rapid testing is available for Hepatitis C and HIV.

According to the CDC, there were more than 2.5 million reported cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis – the most reported STIs – in 2019, which is a 30% increase from 2015. Rates were high among gay and bisexual men, youth, and Black and Latinx communities.

While the COVID-19 pandemic caused a decrease in sexual encounters, it also reduced the availability and utilization of sexual health services. The Center encourages everyone in the community who is sexually active to make an appointment to get screened.

To make an appointment, call 619-800-4252 or send an email to bethegeneration@thecentersd.org.

The Center is open for limited in-person services, Monday - Wednesday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.