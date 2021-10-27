San Diego leaders unveil `'Our Climate, Our Future' initiative

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The City of San Diego is looking for public input on its climate change initiative, and Mayor Todd Gloria outlined the first phase of 'Our Climate, our Future' at the Ocean Discovery Institute Wednesday.

The climate plan includes an ambitious goal of net zero emissions by 2035.

“Our vision is for San Diego to be a global leader on inclusive climate action," said Mayor Gloria.

The mayor announced the first draft of this Climate Action Plan or 'CAP,' a cohesive goal of getting all of the government behind the CAP including labor and industry.

The first phase of the initiative tackles reworking the CAP, addressing city operations, developing a new approach to land use called Blueprint SD, and a commitment to equity.

It includes a climate equity index measuring access to opportunities for things like jobs and transportation and scaling how various communities within the city are being affected by climate change. One environmental advocate gave the example of asthma rates, which he said are five times higher in Barrio Logan versus La Jolla.

Gloria called this an ambitious target intended to drive innovation and acknowledged the need for state and federal resources to make it happen, looking to President Biden’s current federal bill battling through Congress for some of that assistance.

'Our Climate, Our Future' is in draft form, and will be brought to the City's environment committee next month so there is still time to weigh in, leaders said Wednesday that they are looking for public input.