San Diego International Auto Show underway through Monday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — At the San Diego International Auto Show, they don’t want you just looking at vehicles, they want you inside of them.

At Camp Jeep, professional drivers take you through an indoor course, showcasing all of their vehicle’s off-roading features.

They took 10News Photographer Lyle McCartee and Reporter Marie Coronel for a ride, so they could see firsthand the vehicle’s capabilities.

And that’s just one area you can visit. On the showroom floor, manufacturers are spread out showcasing their newest and innovative toys, from high end vehicles, to the most cost-efficient cars, and also electric vehicles.

“We put manufacturers against each other but on a playing field that we as consumers want them on. We want to know how good is their car,” Richard Newendyke, a spokesperson for the San Diego International Auto Show says.

Another added bonus, unlike dealership lots, the people manning the floor are product specialists who can focus on answering your questions instead of making a sale.

"When you come to an auto show, all the manufacturers are here. There's no sales people, there's no pressure, so they can come and sit in everything and get a feel for what you are looking for," Angela Fong with Nissan says.

Plus, there’s a lot of free swag up for grabs.

“We have a live show called "Toyota Live" every hour and they're giving away prizes like teddy bears, hats, dog bowls and lunch boxes," Emily Poster with Toyota says.

The show is happening at the following dates and times in the San Diego Convention Center, located at 111 W Harbor Drive:

Friday, Dec 30: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec 31: 10 a.m. to 6p.m.

Sunday, Jan 1: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday, Jan 2: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets can only be bought online, and you can buy them in advance here.

