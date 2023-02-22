San Diego International Airport feeling impact of high winds

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Passenger Amanda Tranter says she “was checking all night making sure nothing was up.” Her flight to Hawaii was delayed only 10 minutes.

And this is something many passengers have been doing, as they prepare for their departure or arrival to San Diego, as the beginning of this week’s storm brings strong winds to America’s Finest City.

San Diego International Airport Officials say they’re closely monitoring the conditions, from the visibility to the speed of wind gusts, that will determine if they need to switch the direction of the runway.

We’re told they also have sandbags ready to use in case they're needed.

The airport is also working with each airline, making sure they secure their equipment so items aren’t flying around the runway.

Some passengers, like Jessalyn Humphrey and her three young kids, say they enjoyed the last few days soaking up that San Diego sun, but the airport means back to reality and home in Utah.

“We decided to come now because the weather is really crappy back home, haha, so we figured it would be a lot nicer here,” Humphrey says.