San Diego Humane Society recruiting volunteers to foster animals

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The San Diego Humane Society is looking for volunteers willing to foster animals from one to three months as it faces a shortage heading into the holiday season.

One of the foster options available is the Safety Net Foster Program, intended to keep pet owners who run into temporary hardships from being forced to give up their pets.

According to SDHS, by offering a foster solution, the pet never has to enter the shelter system and can return to their family where they belong after a temporary stay with a foster volunteer.

"There are times when we see people facing eviction, domestic violence situations, or other hardships that mean they have to be temporarily separated from their pets," said Jackie Noble, SDHS's director of nursery and placement.

"If we can offer their pet a temporary Safety Net foster family, they can keep the pet they love and take them back as soon as they've figured out their situation.

"It's a program that keeps animals out of shelters, keeps pet families together, and helps people during their times of crisis," Noble said.

In particular, San Diego Humane Society is looking for volunteers willing to foster large dogs, mother dogs with puppies, and pets with medical and behavioral needs.

Volunteers are supported by SDHS staff, who can answer questions and provide resources and veterinary services.