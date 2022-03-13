San Diego homeless residents paid to keep encampments clean

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Homeless residents of downtown San Diego encampments will be paid to pick up trash in their neighborhood as part of a new pilot program.

People are paid $2 for every trash brag they bring to a large bin set up in the area twice a week.

A nonprofit, the Lucky Duck Foundation, has agreed to provide $20,000 to fund the program over four months.

Israel Garcia, who lives in a downtown encampment, tells the Union-Tribune that while it’s not a lot of money, it’s enough for a bus fare to the Social Security office and to get other resources.

Director Drew Moser said the program gives residents an opportunity to contribute to cleaning their neighborhood. He added that the organization also advocates for more immediate strategies such as shelters to move people off the street.