San Diego firefighters arrive in Florida to help with search and rescue efforts

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Firefighters from around the country have flown to Florida to help with search and rescue efforts – including one from San Diego Fire and the chief of the Chula Vista Fire Department.

ABC 10News spoke with the Chula Vista Fire Dept. about their chief’s experience and his role on the ground in Pensacola.

“Chief Muns is part of what we call an incident management team,” said Captain Josh Sanders, Public Information Officer, Chula Vista Fire Dept.

He says Chief Harry Muns arrived on Tuesday, ahead of Ian’s landfall, as a way of proactively preparing teams and resources on the ground.

“With something like a hurricane with a predicted schedule…we know it’s going to hit at this part of the coast generally on this day…they’ll start to stage things and people right outside that area in hopes that they’ll be ready to go once that takes place,” said Captain Sanders.

He says it’s the chief’s extensive experience responding to California wildfires that have prepared him for the job. Similarly, it’s a multi-day event with multiple search and rescue teams working together to save lives.

“Chief Muns is largely credited and has played a big role in introducing our search and rescue program here in the county – one of three types one heavy rescues that we have here in the county…we’re extremely proud about that,” said Sanders.

And while his San Diego experience is going to good use, the department says the chief’s time in Florida will only strengthen their team here.

“For us to be able to have a national asset like him that’s involved in extracurricular things beyond the standard call of duty for him to be able to go to these national events, make a difference in people’s lives and come back and bring that expertise back home…we feel extremely fortunate.”