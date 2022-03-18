San Diego Fire-Rescue takes peek at new training facility in College Area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — It's not unusual to see brand new firefighters going through simulated training exercises where they make their way inside of a burning building s smoke flows out.

What is unique about this training is that it’s happening right on the property of Fire Station 10 in the College area. Typically this type of training would be done at the San Diego Fire Department’s facility at Liberty Station.

“This facility here is on the East Side of the City," said Battalion Chief Training Officer Willy Melendez.

"And it’s more accessible to more companies. It allows for better coverage for the City instead of having everyone come down to Liberty Station.”

The Department received hundreds of thousands of dollars from different programs to help pay for new equipment and props needed for these types of exercises.

Fire Officials say having this type of facility is important, as they deal with the impact the pandemic has had on their training program.

“As you can probably imagine that last couple of years with COVID pandemic. A lot of our training has been limited because of the requirements just giving our folks the ability and availability for this training," said Melendez.

They have plans to build similar training facilities at other stations in the South Bay and in Mira Mesa.