San Diego Fire-Rescue: Four displaced after house fire

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Four people were displaced by a house fire Friday near the College East neighborhood, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The fire at 6281 Hobart St. was reported at 1:44 p.m., with an SDFD crew arriving three minutes later.

Firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the back of the single-story home, and all occupants were already out when they arrived, according to SDFD.

There were no injuries, and the local Red Cross was requested to help the home's occupants.

Firefighters were initially told that some wood was burning next to the fireplace, SDFD said.