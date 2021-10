SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Fire crews extinguished a kitchen fire Wednesday on the fifth floor of an apartment building in the Gaslamp Quarter.

The blaze was reported at 1:17 p.m. at 372 Fourth Ave., according to Monica Munoz, spokeswoman for the San Diego Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to quickly douse the fire and no injuries were reported, Munoz said. She added that firefighters spent time clearing smoke out of the building's fifth floor.

It was unclear how the fire started.