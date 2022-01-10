San Diego Fire crews battle flames at boarded-up home in Logan Heights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire Sunday at a boarded-up home in Logan Heights.

The residence in the 1800 block of National Ave. was reported on fire at 4:35 p.m. Sunday and crews arrived at 4:39 p.m., according to Battalion Commander David Pilkerton of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The home was the previous site of a fire, he said.

Firefighters pulled boards off the windows and door to gain entry to the one-story home, Pilkerton said. They then began extinguishing the flames, which were knocked down just before 5 p.m.

Crews conducted a search of the house for people, and the house was eventually declared all clear, the battalion chief said. A total of 32 fire personnel were assigned to the fire.