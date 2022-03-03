San Diego Fire: Blaze damages Mission Hills apartment

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A fire of unknown origin spread through a Mission Hills apartment Wednesday, displacing two residents.

The non-injury blaze in the 800 block of Sutter Street erupted about 3 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

It took crews roughly 10 minutes to gain control of the flames, the city agency reported.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the two adults who live in the residence arrange for emergency shelter, according to SDFRD public affairs.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.