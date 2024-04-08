San Diego dog missing 8 months found in Michigan

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Mishka, a 3-year-old Chihuahua-terrier mix, has finally found her way home after an unexpected journey that spanned over 2,000 miles. If only dogs could talk, Mishka would have quite a story to tell.

“Do you wish you could just ask her?”

“Oh yes, where’d you go? Tell us. Seriously,” said Liz Houman, Mishka's owner.

On July 16, sweet little Mishka was hanging out at her dad’s auto repair shop in the Midway District, as she often would.

"All of a sudden I notice she’s not there,” Mehrad Houman said.

Just like that, their fourth family member went missing. The Houmans desperately searched for Mishka, as Liz said she put up more than 1,000 flyers across San Diego.

“Whenever it rained, it broke my heart," Liz said. "Wherever she was, I really hoped she was safe. That was really scary. That hurt my heart a lot.”

Eight long months passed, and at the end of March, Liz received an unexpected call from the Grosse Point Animal Adoption Society in Michigan. The shelter said Mishka had been found near Detroit, more than 2,000 miles from her San Diego home.

"How did she get to Detroit, Michigan?" Liz said.

Mishka had been discovered roaming the streets of Detroit before being brought to the Grosse Point Animal Adoption Society. Thanks to her implanted identity chip, shelter employees were able to locate the Houmans and facilitate the heartwarming reunion.

Obviously, there are still unanswered questions. Liz is trying to figure out the rest.

“I will say someone taught her how to sit. So I will thank them for that," she said.

Now that Mishka knows how to sit, hopefully she’s learned to stay.