San Diego County Supervisors OK environmental justice working group

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - County supervisors Wednesday unanimously approved the creation of an environmental justice working group, which proponents say will give San Diego County residents more of a voice and allow for better agency cooperation.

Supervisors directed Chief Administrative Officer Helen Robbins-Meyer to establish the Regional Social Equity Working Group, which will consult with the county Office of Sustainability and Environmental Justice.

As proposed by Supervisors Terra Lawson-Remer and Nora Vargas, the working group will consist of residents or native American tribal leaders who have experienced environmental injustice, community/tribal groups, and academics or researchers with expertise in the underlying causes of health, social, and economic or environmental disparities.

The proposal also includes a workshop allowing labor unions, non-profits, economic development groups, universities/colleges, and environmental organizations to develop strategies for job growth, decarbonization, and a workforce development pipeline. Supervisors will later review the workshop results.

Robbins-Meyer will also consult with the San Diego Air Pollution Control District and the California Air Resources Board on funding issues related to air quality.

The board chairwoman Vargas said the proposal revolves "around creating healthier and stronger communities (for the county) by removing structural barriers, especially for those communities that have been left behind for many years."

She said the working group would serve as a hub for community leaders, and a one-stop shop for agencies to discuss environmental justice and social equity issues.

Vice Chair Lawson-Remer said it will create a deeper strategy for decarbonization and a greener workforce.

In a related action, supervisors unanimously approved spending a total of $2 million -- in the form of vendor contracts -- to plant 3,500 trees in the county.

According to the Parks & Recreation Department, the money will also cover the installation of watering systems, removal of dead or diseased trees, and planting and maintenance equipment. Planting should begin this spring and be completed by the fall season.

Lawson-Remer said planting thousands of more trees a year "is the least we can do" for more livable and sustainable communities.