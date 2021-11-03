San Diego county supervisors approve creation of regional film office

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — San Diego County will establish a regional film office intended to create new job opportunities and support San Diego film and arts.

The Board of Supervisors, during their Tuesday regular meeting, voted unanimously in favor of the San Diego Regional Film Office, proposed by Chairman Nathan Fletcher.

In a statement afterward, Fletcher said the office "will help bring an infusion of new dollars into our local economy."

"The office will market our region to filmmakers and studios, and help to generate good-paying jobs as camera operators, stage-hands, lighting technicians and set builders," Fletcher said.

"Bringing more films to San Diego will support local restaurants, hotels, catering companies. It will also help to expand the influence of our local arts community."

Fletcher unveiled the proposal during a Monday event at the Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero in San Diego.

A regional film commission would bring in desperately needed jobs, give our tourism and tourism adjacent industries a boost & stimulate our local economy.



— San Diego Labor Council

"San Diego is the best location for filmmakers to work because of our fair climate, beautiful and diverse landscapes, and our talented workforce," he said. "A regional film office can serve as a one-stop-shop for the film industry.

"By cutting the red tape of coordinating permits with multiple jurisdictions, creating a centralized marketing message, and having a dedicated staff to champion San Diego as a destination for filmmakers and production studios, we can lift up our local economy," Fletcher said.

According to Fletcher's office, during the 35 years of the city of San Diego's Film Commission -- which went dormant in 2013 -- there was an estimated $63.7 million in estimated production company spending in the region each year. In two years -- 2005 and 2007 -- an estimated $100 million was generated for the county.

Since the film commission shuttered, the city of San Diego has operated a Film Office. That will remain -- now supplemented by the county enterprise.

Fletcher's policy proposal directs the county's chief administrative officer to negotiate the creation of a Regional Film Office with San Diego and the Port of San Diego, among others.

Port leaders support the idea because they manage parcels of land they believe would be great locations for filmmakers, and already issue permits for filming on the port tidelands.

The chief administrative officer would have until May to create the agreement.