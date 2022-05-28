San Diego County Sheriff's plan increased patrols over Memorial Day weekend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County sheriff's deputies were scheduled to conduct increased patrols looking for impaired drivers over the Memorial Day weekend, authorities said.

"If you are caught driving impaired, you will go to jail," the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said in a news release. "Driving under the influence doesn't just mean alcohol. It also means driving under the influence of prescription drugs or marijuana."

So far this year, the department has arrested 362 people for impaired driving.

"If you do drink this holiday weekend, be sure to have a designated driver, ride sharing service or taxi ready," the department added.

An impaired driving arrest and conviction can cost more than $15,000 in legal and court fees, sheriff's officials said.

Deputies are also looking for drivers and passengers who are not wearing a seat belt. This includes vehicles where children are not secured in child safety seats.

Funding for the impaired driving and seat belt patrols was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.