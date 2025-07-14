San Diego County Sheriff's Office investigating inmate death in Vista

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Office announced today that it is investigating the death of an inmate in the Vista Detention Center.

At 3 a.m. Sunday, deputies found the 43-year-old man to be unresponsive in his cell during a routine safety check, the sheriff's office stated in a news release.

"Upon observing the situation, the deputies immediately activated 911, requested assistance from the facility's medical staff and began CPR,'' officials said.

Paramedics and the Vista Fire Department also provided lifesaving measures, but "despite their efforts, the individual was pronounced deceased at the detention facility at about 3:20 a.m.," sheriff's officials said.

The man had been in jail since June 15, and "was facing multiple burglary charges and felony vandalism," the sheriff's office stated.

Authorities are withholding the man's name, pending family notification.

"The San Diego Sheriff's Office extends our sympathies to the decedent's family and all those affected by his passing," officials said. "A sheriff's family liaison officer will support the family as they navigate through this difficult time."

The county Medical Examiner's Office will determine how the man died, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials said the Citizens' Law Enforcement Review Board has been notified about the in-custody death, while the sheriff's Homicide Unit "responded and is conducting a thorough investigation to ensure all aspects of this incident are examined."

