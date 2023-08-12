Watch Now
San Diego County Sheriff's Department K-9s undergo tactical training

The department is adding more resources to their search and rescue efforts, including a K-9 Bloodhound specializing in sniffing.
Aug 12, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — During the summer months, ABC 10News often reports on hiking rescues.

So far, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department helicopter unit has already responded to almost 170 hiking rescues.

Now, the department is adding more resources to their search and rescue efforts, including a K-9 Bloodhound specializing in sniffing.

The dogs had a busy day of tactical training, which included rappelling, on Saturday.

