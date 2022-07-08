Watch Now
San Diego County Sheriff's Department investigating officer-involved shooting in Bay Terraces

Posted at 10:27 PM, Jul 07, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has assumed investigative responsibility after San Diego Police shot at a suspect in Bay Terraces Thursday night.

According to San Diego Police, officers were responding to a call regarding a sexual assault on the 300 block of South Meadowbrook Drive before 7:30 p.m.

Further details surrounding what led up to the shooting are unclear, but the suspect was not struck by gunfire.

According to San Diego Police, the man was tased several times. His condition is unknown at this time.

No officers were injured.

