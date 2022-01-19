San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore retiring in February

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Sheriff Bill Gore announced his retirement Wednesday after five decades in law enforcement and 12 years as Sheriff with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

His retirement isn't a shock to some after Gore announced in July that he would not be seeking reelection for a fourth term. After 51 years in law enforcement, February 3 will be Gore's last day on the job.

“I have been truly blessed to have had a long career in public safety surrounded by some of the finest professionals in this country. I am also grateful for the many friendships I have developed in San Diego and around the country. I look forward to many wonderful years with those friends and my family,” Gore said in a statement.

Undersheriff Kelly Martinez, a candidate for Sheriff in the June election, said Wednesday she won’t seek an appointment when the position becomes vacant.

“The people of San Diego deserve a fair race for Sheriff as well as an appointment process they can trust,” said Martinez.

The county Board of Supervisors will have the final say on Gore’s interim replacement. Wednesday afternoon, Chair Nathan Fletcher said he will call a special election to determine his successor.

“The voters are poised to make a very consequential decision on who they want to be our next Sheriff, and it would be inappropriate for us to put our thumb on the scale this close to the election by appointing a person who is a candidate for Sheriff,” said Chair Fletcher.

You can read Gore's entire statement below: