San Diego County sees little change to average gas price

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County Sunday rose by one-tenth of a cent for the third consecutive day and sixth time in seven days to $4.67, its highest amount since Oct. 12, 2012.

The average price has increased 19 consecutive days, rising 12.5 cents, including one-tenth of a cent Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It is 1 cent more than one week ago, 14.9 cents higher than one month ago, and $1.515 greater than one year ago.

The average price is 5.5 cents shy of matching San Diego County's record high of $4.725 set on Oct. 8, 2012.