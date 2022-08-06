San Diego County gas prices drop for 52nd straight day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Saturday for the 52nd consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 3.2 cents to $5.455, its lowest amount since March 7.

The average price has decreased 91.8 cents since rising to a record $6.373 on June 15, including 2.3 cents Friday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 12.8 cents less than one week ago and 73.4 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.106 more than one year ago.

"The last time gas prices dropped so steeply in a one-month period was from October to November 2012 after the state resolved a summer-blend gasoline supply crisis by allowing stations to begin selling winter-blend a few weeks early," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

"Even though average gas prices are now well above $5 a gallon in Southern California, most metro areas now have several stations priced under $5 a gallon."

The national average price dropped for the 53rd consecutive day, decreasing 2.9 cents to $4.084. It has dropped 93.2 cents since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, including 2.6 cents Friday.

The national average price is 14.8 cents less than one week ago and 69.5 cents lower than one month ago, but 89.5 cents more than one year ago.