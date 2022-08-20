San Diego County gas prices drop again

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped one cent Saturday to $5.296, its 65th decrease in 66 days since rising to a record.

The average price has decreased $1.077 since rising to a record $6.373 on June 15, including one-tenth of a cent Friday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is the lowest it's been since March 5.

The average price is 6.1 cents less than one week ago and 52.5 cents lower than one month ago, but 94.5 cents more than one year ago.

"Southern California gas prices are now at their lowest levels since March shortly after the Ukraine war began, and they are also less than a dollar higher than a year ago today in many areas, which has not happened since April 2021," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications and programs manager.

The national average price dropped for the 67th consecutive day since rising to a record, falling 1 cent to $3.908. It has dropped $1.108 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, including 1.3 cents Friday.

The national average price is 5.7 cents less than one week ago and 55.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 73.6 cents more than one year ago.