San Diego County Fair food vendor talks about behind-the-scenes prep

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) — Even before the gates opened for this year’s San Diego County Fair, staff were busy at work behind the scenes, getting things ready for one of the biggest days of this year’s season.

Nate Janousek, who owns “Fun Biz Concessions,” with his wife, runs a number of food stands.

Wednesday morning, ABC 10News tagged along as they got “Pat’s Pizza,” as they prepared for a jam-packed day.

"We see the same people every year. They're excited to get their favorite food fix at the fair, especially opening day. The really hard core fairgoers will be here, crashing through the gates," Janousek says.

And aside from making sure they have the crowd favorites ready to go, this year they’re also showcasing their brand new creation: pickle pizza, adding to the list of fair food options that the crowd can try.

"The community here is so unique, such a blend of different foods and experiences that you can get at this fair that just makes it so amazing for everybody," Janousek says.

Since the fair is all about experiences, photojournalist Chris Escobar and reporter Marie Coronel took a taste test of some of the new offerings at the fair this year.