San Diego County Fair amasses more than 700 lost items

Thousands of San Diegans flooded the Del Mar Fairgrounds for the annual San Diego County Fair, but that also means the staff have collected hundreds of lost items.

According to the fairgrounds, more than 700 items have so far been turned in to Lost and Found this year.

That list includes 227 cell phones, of which 210 have been returned to their owners, 159 credit cards, 58 wallets, 30 pieces of jewelry, three cameras, and one drum set seat. Did we forget to mention the partridge in a pear tree?

“Guest Services also has a medical walker apparatus that could be an important piece of equipment for someone who misplaced it at the Fair. Large fold-up chairs, a wagon, a pair of UGG boots and much more are all just sitting there,” the fairgrounds said.

"We do not want this stuff," said Tristan Hallman, Chief Communications Officer for the 22nd District Agricultural Association, which produces the annual San Diego County Fair. "Please, claim your things. Having them does not bring us joy — but reuniting you with them will."

See the steps below for retrieving a lost item from the fair:



Reporting a lost item: To report if you have lost an item and want to have Guest Services check its inventory, simply call 858-794-1124 and leave a message with the following information:



Did you already report the loss? Tell us the date and number on your record.

Describe the lost item, using details, including the date you attended the Fair.

Speak clearly. When you leave your name and phone number, speak slowly enough that the operator can write down your phone number. Spell your name if you think it will help us find your records.

If you lost a cell phone, please include the phone brand (such as Samsung, iPhone, etc.) and the phone service provider (such as AT&T or Verizon), as well as any other information that will help identify your phone (such as distinctive case or custom decoration).

If you lost keys, please include information such as an approximate number of keys; if there is a key fob; whether they are car, home, or office keys; and whether there is a key ring or decorative item attached.

Claiming a FOUND ITEM during the Fair (through July 4):

After you have heard from Guest Services that they may have your lost item; this is how to return to the Fair to claim it and get a refund for parking and admission.



Drive past the main parking lot entrance and proceed to the Ride Share parking lot. Look for the Purple Banners. Park and walk to the main entrance and go to Will Call.

Tell Will Call that you are going to Guest Services to retrieve an item. You will have to buy a ticket, CASH ONLY, but this will be refunded to you when you return to Will Call.

Go to the Guest Services office (1st floor, east end of the Grandstand building), get your item, return to Will Call for your refund, then return to your car. If you take more than one hour to retrieve your item, your car may be towed.

Claiming a FOUND ITEM – After the Fair (after July 4):

Call 858-794-1124 to set up an appointment to come and retrieve your lost item. Someone will be on site July 10-15 to assist. All non-claimed items will be donated in September.

