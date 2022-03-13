San Diego County deputy being investigated for online predator allegations

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is investigating one of their own after allegations of a deputy attempting to meet with an underage boy.

10News has confirmed the name and photos of the deputy with the sheriff's department. However, we will not be identifying the deputy since they have not been arrested.

The allegations stem from a social media post by People v. Preds, a group dedicated to catching online predators who seek out children for sex.

Members of the group disguise themselves as underage to lure predators and expose them. They claim the deputy tried to meet up with who they thought was a 15-year-old boy.

"It's troubling," said Tasha Williamson.

As a victim of child molestation and community advocate, Williamson is calling for the department to take the claims seriously and hold deputies accountable.

"This is something that damages your childhood and seeps into your adulthood."

This isn't the first time the department has investigated one of their deputies on potential criminal activity involving children.

In 2020, sheriff's deputy Jaylen Fleer was charged with 15 felony sex crimes against children.

In an email to staff about the recent allegations, Acting Sheriff Kelly Martinez said she holds herself and deputies to the highest standards, stating "actions such as these reflect poorly on the individual and every one of us."

The sheriff's department said the deputy worked at the San Diego Central Jail but has been placed on administrative duties while they investigate.