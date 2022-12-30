Watch Now
San Diego County Credit Union hosting seven blood drives next week

Posted at 3:16 PM, Dec 30, 2022
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County Credit Union will host seven blood drives next week, including five in San Diego County, it was announced Friday.

The drives set for Wednesday, Jan. 4 will support the San Diego Blood Bank, in what officials say is an effort to address "an extremely low inventory of blood" due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The events will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at each location.

Appointments are available for blood donations at:

-- SDCCU-Eastlake, 2280 Otay Lakes Road, Chula Vista. Register at https://www.mysdbb.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/76141

-- SDCCU-Encinitas, 501 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. Register at https://www.mysdbb.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/75326

-- SDCCU-Santee, 286 Town Center Parkway, Santee. Register at https://www.mysdbb.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/76137

-- SDCCU-Solana Beach, 677 Lomas Santa Fe, Solana Beach. Register at https://www.mysdbb.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/75327

-- SDCCU-Sports Arena, 3455 Sports Arena Blvd., San Diego. Register at https://www.mysdbb.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/76241

-- SDCCU-Costa Mesa, 2300 Harbor Blvd., Ste. A-1, Costa Mesa. Register at https://www.mysdbb.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/76350

-- SDCCU-Murrieta, 25165 Madison Ave., Murrieta. Register at https://www.mysdbb.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/76142

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
