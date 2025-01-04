San Diego Councilwoman Vivian Moreno seeking promotion to unexpected county supervisor seat

The race to replace Nora Vargas on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors is getting crowded.

A San Diego councilwoman who won her first seat by just a few hundred votes is seeking a promotion.

Councilwoman Vivian Moreno says she will focus on affordable housing, homeless and transportation issues should voters elect her to replace Vargas.

Vargas made a surprise announcement last month, saying she would not fulfill a second four-year term that she easily won in November. Her last day is Jan. 6.

The board of supervisors — which will be evenly split 2 to 2 between Republicans and Democrats — could appoint her replacement or call for a special election.

While no decision has been made, several candidates say they are running or considering a bid to replace Vargas.

"This seat absolutely needs a stable force,"Moreno said. "A person who has delivered to their community. And a person who is going to put the community first."

When Moreno first ran for San Diego City Council in 2018, she said she knocked on 8,000 doors to pull off the win. She easily won re-election in 2022.

Moreno said she welcomes others into the race.

Two fellow Democrats say they too are running.

They are Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre and Chula Vista Councilmember Carolina Chavez.

Chula Vista Mayor John McCann, a Republican, also is considering a run.

District 1 includes Chula Vista, Imperial Beach, National City and some San Diego communities.

Moreno, born and raised in the district, says she has the home-field advantage.

"These are my roots. These are my people. I think the focus of the community is something that sets me apart," she said.