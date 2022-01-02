Watch
San Diego collects $1.5M in fines for illegal handicapped parking in 2021

Geoff Stevens
Posted at 4:15 PM, Jan 01, 2022
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A total of 3,480 citations were issued by police in 2021 for drivers parking in handicapped spaces without a placard, the city of San Diego said Saturday.

More than $1.5 million in fines was collected by the city, officials said. Each citation cost $452.50.

Officers also issued 637 citations for the misuse of disabled placards last year, for a total of more than $500,000 in tickets, the city reported. Misuse citations cost $826.50.

The citations were issued by the San Diego Police Department's Parking Enforcement Unit.

"We really shouldn't have to say this, but please don't park in an accessible parking space without a disabled placard and don't use a placard that belongs to someone else," the city warned.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
