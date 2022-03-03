San Diego City leaders address rise in violent crime, deadly shootings

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Wednesday, San Diego City leaders, including Mayor Todd Gloria, City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera, and Police Chief David Nisleit, addressed the recent rise in violent crime across the city.

They say since the start of this year, police have responded to 10 homicides in San Diego, which is an 80 percent increase from the same time period last year. In addition to the homicides, officers responded to 44 shootings and multiple assaults that didn’t end in deaths.

According to SDPD, during the first two months of the year, police also recovered 372 firearms, 77 of which were ghost guns, banned in the city.

Mayor Gloria said the city is adding more police resource in impacted areas. "We’re also installing public safety deterrence in specific areas that we know are connected to this increase in violent crime, further I’ve directed our city's transportation department to prioritize street light repair in these communities in an effort to increase lighting, visibility and safety."

He said the city has identified 25 lights needing repairs in Mount Hope and Mountain View, and repairs began Tuesday.

Ilo-Rivera represents neighborhoods which have seen a rise in shootings, he said he has heard directly from people impacted in those communities.

"Some may scoff at these actions as ways to address an issue such as violence, but I've heard directly from my constituents, the most impacted neighborhoods, that this will in fact make them feel safer," said Elo-Rivera. "We also need longer term solutions, that must include investing in our youth, creating opportunities and building programs that are proven to reducing gun violence."

Chief Nisleit has asked the public to come forward with any potential information that could assist in the investigations of nine homicides since the start of 2022.

The victims of those homicides are listed below and include a 14-year-old boy, Erick Balanzar. Balanzar was murdered in Mount Hope during a drive-by shooting. Police arrested several suspects linked to the shooting but are seeking additional information.