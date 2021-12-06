San Diego City Council votes to appoint Sean Elo-Rivera as next President

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego City Council has voted 8-1 to appoint Councilman Sean Elo-Rivera its next council president, ousting Councilwoman Jennifer Campbell.

“I am honored to have earned the bipartisan trust of my Council colleagues to serve as Council President of the San Diego City Council. Over the past year, Councilmember Campbell and her team have led San Diego through the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure we performed the work San Diegans deserve. I am grateful for her service as Council President," said Elo-Rivera in a statement.

The council president sets the council's agenda and runs its meetings.

Elo-Rivera said he believes the role of council president is to ensure San Diegans are being governed well, responsibly, and that all residents have access to the city's resources.

Mayor Todd Gloria took to Twitter Monday afternoon to congratulate the new City Council President.

I want to congratulate @SeanEloRiveraD9 on becoming the new City Council President. I look forward to working together to address the big challenges facing our city and moving San Diego forward. #ForAllofUs — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria (@MayorToddGloria) December 6, 2021

In December 2020, the council selected Jennifer Campbell, who represents District 2, as its president. The council voted 5-4 in favor of Campbell over District 4 Councilwoman Monica Montgomery Steppe.

Councilmember Elo-Rivera represents San Diego’s Ninth Council District and is also the Chair of the San Diego City Council Environment Committee.

"As Council President, I will continue to serve District 9 residents with the constituent services and the governance that they deserve. Our greatest treasure is our people," said Elo-Rivera.