San Diego City Council discusses approach to rising COVID-19 cases

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A spokesperson with San Diego County's Health and Human Services Agency called the delta variant of COVID-19 a "gold-medal-winning spreader" during a meeting of the city's COVID-19 Response and Recovery Committee on Monday morning.

"If you think, 'I just have a cold, I just have a headache, I just have a sore throat,' those are some of the most common symptoms of this delta variant," said county HHSA spokesperson Dr. Jennifer Tuteur. "We have a lot of work to do to get our kids vaccinated, especially as we look to the fall and the return to school."

Tuteur went through the latest data, especially the alarming numbers showing more than 1200 new cases as of Friday, the highest numbers the county has seen since February.

Dr. Jennifer Campbell, the co-chair of the committee, pointed out that the current case numbers and the number of outbreaks would have moved us back into the purple tier if that color-coded system still existed.

The committee also listened to an update from SDUSD on its roadmap to return this fall, and from Poway Unified on their plans. They also received input from the Sweetwater officials; students in those districts are back at school.

The COVID-19 Response and Recovery Committee is also discussing equity, both with the response to the virus and with vaccinations. Lastly, the committee is hearing an update from the "Spaces as Places" group regarding outdoor dining and the effort to get restaurants into compliance with applicable fire and city codes.