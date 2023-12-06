San Diego City Council approves two new community parking districts

SAN DIEGO — Today, December 5, the San Diego City Council voted in favor of establishing two new community parking districts - One in San Ysidro, and one in Kerny Mesa.

"I'm surprised it took this long," said Naomi Cho, the General Manager of Cross Street Chicken and Beer.

Cho has worked at the restaurant off of Convoy Street for six years.

"We get a lot of complaints about parking. That's our biggest complaint, honestly," said Cho.

Creating a community parking district means the opportunity to explore the possibility of implementing parking meters, time-limited parking, and more to encourage customer turnover.

"I think for customers it would be good because the turn over rates would be a little bit higher so that they can easily find parking when it's their time to come," said Cho.

However, employees at Cross Street are currently asked to find street parking in order to reserve parking spots for customers.

Parking meters could cause problems for them.

"Either they take up parking spaces in our spots in the lots or they have to pay for parking," said Cho.

The proposal for Kerny Mesa's district identifies a 5-year plan, saying funding for the district will be considered in the 2025 fiscal year.

As for San Ysidro's district, the proposal says "increasing parking supply" is one of its goals.

The proposal includes "reducing red curb lengths and implementing time-limited parking", as well as valet parking.