San Diego Christmas campaign to help Ukrainian kids affected by war

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, a San Diego-based campaign hopes to spread holiday cheer to children on the front lines.

The 2024 Christmas Joy Campaign, spearheaded locally by the House of Ukraine, provides care packages to Ukrainian kids who have endured unimaginable hardships.

“They've lost their ability to rejoice and enjoy life. It's all about survival,” said Nataliya Chung, a Ukrainian mother living in San Diego.

The campaign offers a simple way to help: for just $10, donors can provide a child with a package containing essential and comforting items such as:



Books

Socks

Candy

A power bank

A flashlight

A blanket to keep warm during Ukraine’s freezing winter

According to Chung, most items are purchased in Ukraine, benefiting local businesses. In partnership with the nonprofit Angels of Ukraine, the campaign will aim to deliver the care packages over the next few weeks.

Nataliya, who grew up in Ukraine, says the effort is a small but meaningful way to show solidarity with those enduring the crisis.

“We care, we want to help, and we're doing everything possible to help you. We hope and pray this war will be over soon. But until then, trust that you’re not alone.”

You can donate to the Christmas Joy Campaign through the House of Ukraine’s website.

Additionally, the organization is raising funds for new evacuation vehicles to assist with emergency efforts overseas. You can donate to thatcampaign here.