San Diego bishop prepares for his elevation to Cardinal in Rome

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Bishop Robert McElroy prepares for his elevation to Cardinal in Rome.

We take a look back at his journey to religious life, something he says started at a very young age.

“It's been a constant theme in my life,” said Cardinal-Designate Robert McElroy.

McElroy says as early as grade school; he knew he had a calling to become a Priest. But he never imagined decades later it would include being named a Cardinal.

A position that’s not given to many US Clergy as there are only 15 who have been appointed so far. With McElroy being the 16th and the only one coming from the West Coast.

Now let’s take you back to where it all began in the Bay area. Where he got his first assignment as a Priest, eventually becoming ordained as an Auxiliary Bishop of San Francisco.

But, it was in 2015 when he made his way to San Diego, when he was appointed as Bishop of the Diocese. While he was familiar with the area, having visited as a child. He says the challenge was identifying and understanding the needs of the 1.3 million Catholics in the City.

”But learning the variety of cultures and parish communities … And in the life of the Church throughout San Diego and Imperial Counties. That was my first year learning what the realities were," said McElroy.

"The hopes and dreams and what the aspirations were.”

Fast forward to May of this year, when he was appointed by Pope Francis to serve as a member of the College of Cardinals.

While he was initially stunned to hear the news, now that he’s in Rome preparing for the Consistory, where he will get his red hat and officially become a Cardinal, things are becoming very real.

“Gradually, the reality has sunk in .. people are very supportive, and I think it's a happy thing for the City and the Diocese of San Diego, and that makes me pleased.”

And he’s sharing this moment with 200 of his friends, family, and colleagues from different stages of his life. Though noticeably missing is his mom, who’s in her 90s, who will be watching from home. And his dad and sister passed away years ago.

“Two of them will be watching from the Kingdom of God," said McElroy.

"And I know that they will be filled with joy too, and I think my mother will outpace their joy too.”

Joy that he knows will stay with him forever as he prepares for his new role as Cardinal.