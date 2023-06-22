San Diego asks residents which projects to prioritize

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The city of San Diego Wednesday asked residents to give input on what projects they would like to see prioritized in their neighborhoods -- from parks and streets to libraries and sidewalks.

This month, the city's Planning Department launched a website for its Infrastructure Prioritization Engagement initiative, which "aims to identify which public infrastructure projects are most wanted and needed," a city statement read.

On the website, community members can take a survey to share what infrastructure projects they'd like to see in their neighborhoods and find out about in-person events where they can also share their ideas with city staff.

The survey can be found at www.sandiego.gov/planning/programs/work- programs/infrastructure-prioritization-engagement.

"Our city's infrastructure is not just physical buildings, roads and spaces; it is the essential fabric that connects us to opportunity," Planning Director Heidi Vonblum said. "It shapes the health, safety, economic vibrancy, environmental well-being and overall quality of life in our neighborhoods. It's crucial we hear from community members to make sure we are investing equitably and are ensuring the infrastructure is going where it will best meet their needs and improve their lives."

City staff will annually evaluate infrastructure project ideas for the Capital Improvements Program budget and the Five-Year Capital Infrastructure Planning Outlook. For projects to be considered for this year's updates, community members must fill out the survey in English or Spanish by July 31. People can request that the survey be translated into other languages.

According to the city, staff and partner organizations will continue to engage San Diegans through surveys, workshops and other events, and they welcome input at any time throughout the year.

"The city's Capital Improvements Program is large and complex, but we recognize that it has a significant impact on the daily lives of residents in every community," said City Engineer Rania Amen, director of the Engineering and Capital Projects Department. "Inclusive engagement is critical so we can prioritize and address the most pressing infrastructure needs across the city with the goal of improving equity, public safety, quality of life, effectiveness and efficiency along the way."

