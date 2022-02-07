San Diegans join 'Stand With Ukraine' rallies across US

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Dozens gathered at Balboa Park Sunday to join several others around the country demonstrating to #StandWithUkraine.

The goal of the demonstration was not only to bring attention to the ongoing Ukraine-Russia turmoil but also to call on the U.S. to offer more support.

Since January, Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine's border.

"This is a demonstration to make a big point about working with Ukraine for the united states supporting Ukraine and the crisis that's happening right now," said Oskold Haywas, rally attendee.

Right now, the U.S. estimates Russia has about 70 percent of the forces needed to invade.

"It's very important not to let Russia invade Ukraine," explained attendee Iuliia Puchko-Wilson.

Both demonstrators believe Russia won't stop at Ukraine.

"He's using Ukraine as a first step, but it will lead to the next one and the next one. We don't want it. We want to convince him not to do it. It will not be good for us- meaning us the Ukrainians and us the Americans and the Europeans," said Haywas.

That's why demonstrators are urging action.

"Contact your representatives to contact your senators to support tougher sanctions on Russia because the only way to actually stop Russia is through strength - through united strength," said Puchko-Wilson.

The U.S. has already sent thousands of troops to nearby NATO countries like Poland and Germany.

No U.S. troops have been deployed to Ukraine directly because it isn't a NATO country, but ABC News reports the U.S. has sent aid.

As for support shown at the rally, demonstrators were grateful.

"There are so many people that stopped and cared and asked questions. It just feels so amazing," said Puchko-Wilson.