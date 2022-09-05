San Diegans head to the beach to beat the heat on Labor Day

(KGTV) — Many people got up early this Labor Day Holiday to head to the beach.

In Oceanside, crowds came to either watch or participate in the 93rd annual Labor Day Pier Swim, where hundreds of swimmers swam from one side of the pier to the next, raising money for the Oceanside Swim Club.

ABC10News spoke with Genaro Gascon who says the heat wave convinced him to sign up for the event.

He adds, “ I'm from LA so we said let's get away from the heat and come down here. So it was nice.”

And it was a similar case in Mission Beach, where people tried to keep cool by coming to the beach.

Joe Free and his family are from Arizona, they did the Labor Day trip to Mission Beach when his kids were younger. And it’s a tradition that’s stuck around regardless of the weather.

Free adds, “It feels like Arizona but we have water, underneath the tent and the breeze blowing it's nice."

And Free and his family are driving back to Arizona today, he says it’s their way of helping the state save power.

He says, “well we're conserving by not using the AC in California!”

