San Diegans fill shipping container, sending 23,000 pounds of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

U.S. military aid is reaching Ukraine as Russia continues its brutal attack in northern parts of the country.

ABC 10News sat down with Olena Khanasyk, a Ukrainian refugee who has been living in San Diego since the war began.

“My parents…my mom and dad are in Ukraine,” said Olena.

Olena shared that her father is fighting on the frontlines.

“I’m talking with my dad every four days,” she said. “All of us are stressed out every single moment.”

It’s why she spent her Tuesday morning volunteering her time with the House of Ukraine. Dozens of volunteers filled a shipping container with more than 23,000 pounds of medical and humanitarian aid which is now en route to Ukraine.

“My dad, he was so happy this morning…I just called him and told him we spent a few hours packing a shipping container for you and the children for the medical centers…he was so happy,” she said.

She says she feels it’s the least she can do as Russia continues to destroy her home country.

“It’s unbelievable because Ukraine is a very beautiful country, with beautiful nature, beautiful architecture and now it’s like somebody came to our home and destroyed everything,” she said.

She says it’s efforts like the shipping container that bring comfort and hope to loved ones overseas.

“It’s very important for them to understand that in the U.S....somebody in San Diego supports them.”