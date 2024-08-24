Robert Logan sworn in as San Diego Fire-Rescue Chief

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The city of San Diego and Mayor Todd Gloria swore in their new fire-rescue chief Saturday morning in front of a packed house at a church in South Encanto.

The city has a new chief, but he’s not new to the area or to the fire-rescue department.

"I grew up in this community, and there was a time in my life when we struggled, and all I wanted was a full meal," said new Chief Robert Logan II. "And now I’m the fire chief of the second-largest city’s fire department. It’s simply amazing."

Logan, who grew up in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of San Diego, is now the city’s 19th fire-rescue chief. He replaces Colin Stowell, who is retiring.

Logan climbed the ranks, starting as an emergency medical technician in 1999 before becoming a firefighter a year later. Before Saturday, Logan served as the deputy fire chief. The city council approved his appointment last month, and now he’s sworn in as chief in the city he grew up in.

Honored to be SDFDs 19th fire chief. Thanks to all who attended my swearing in; I was overwhelmed by your support/kindness.

Special thanks to @MayorToddGloria & Pastor Brooks & the folks at Bayview Church who made this event a success! #19thFireChief pic.twitter.com/aGqi7EkIY8 — Robert Logan (@SDFDChief) August 24, 2024

Logan said he was raised by his late grandmother, just a few houses down from a fire station. He said this is the job he’s always wanted, and one his grandmother knew he could achieve.

"She would cry (today), and she would tell me that she always knew. She always believed in me, even when I didn’t believe in myself," Logan said with tears in his eyes.

Gloria said Logan’s experience, love for the city, and ability to overcome odds made him the right person for the job.

"(This is) a man who’s experienced adversity, a man who persevered, a man who was a child in this community, but is now going to be a role model for children in this community," Gloria said during the swearing-in ceremony.

Logan is San Diego’s third African-American fire-rescue chief, but the first since 2002.

"What I hope you see in me as the 19th fire chief of America’s Finest City are my grandmother’s values of integrity, an unbreakable work ethic, and a love for all people," Logan said.

