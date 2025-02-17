Robber takes off with cash from Adult Superstore, San Diego police say

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says the Adult Superstore in the Midway District was robbed early Monday morning.

SDPD's Watch Commander log says a man entered the store, located at 3610 Barnett Ave., around 12:07 a.m. Police say he "simulated having a weapon under his shirt" before demanding cash from the register.

The clerk handed the money over to the robber, and the criminal ran away from the store, per SDPD.

The robber was described as a white man in his 30s, and he wore a cloth to cover his nose and mouth. He was also wearing a large hat.

SDPD's robbery unit was informed about this incident and will handle the investigation.

If you have any information for police about this robbery, you can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.