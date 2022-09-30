Rescue video shows Entangled humpback whale freed off Carlsbad coast

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A humpback whale entangled in rope was freed by rescuers off the coast of Carlsbad.

A private boater spotted the whale and alerted authorities on Monday, Sept. 26. Soon after, SeaWorld San Diego Rescue quickly arrived at the scene.

In a video sent to ABC 10News, rescue crews noticed the rope was wrapped several times around its body.

With help from NOAA, Oceanside Harbor Police Department, California State parks staff, and Del Mar Lifeguards, crews were able to safely relocate the whale to San Elijo State Park.

Once the whale was relocated, the team of trained responders was able to closely approach and attempt to free the whale.

Using a knife on the end of a long carbon fiber pole, the team made a single cut freeing the whale from the entanglement.

"The successful rescue of this whale was made possible by the collaborative efforts of all parties involved," SeaWorld San Diego Rescue said in a statement.