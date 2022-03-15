Reported car-to-car shooting in San Diego's Chollas View under investigation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police are investigating a reported car-to-car shooting that happened in the Cholla View neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

An SDPD official told ABC 10News the shooting occurred near 47th Street and Hilltop Drive at around 4 a.m.

Details on what led to the incident are under investigation, but the SDPD official said no one was struck by gunfire.

A description on the suspect vehicle was not immediately released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.