Red Fox Steakhouse in North Park temporarily closes for reorganization

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The iconic Red Fox Steakhouse in North Park has temporarily closed its doors.

A sign posted on the door indicates the restaurant hopes to reopen in September, if not sooner.

ABC 10News' photojournalist ran into the owner as they covered the story. The owner told us this closure is for both reorganization and renovation purposes.

The Red Fox Steakhouse has been a San Diego institution since it first opened in 1966 at the Lafayette Hotel before moving to its current location on El Cajon Boulevard and Mississippi Street in 2022.