Record-shattering attendance at Garth Brooks concert brings boom to surrounding businesses

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Fans filled Petco Park Saturday night shattering attendance records at the stadium.

Garth Brooks brought in about 50,000 fans. Many of those fans also packed nearby restaurants.

“We’ve been preparing. The streets have been closed down for about a week now— so we’ve had some time to prepare," said Jacob Santana, manager at City Tacos.

City Tacos is located right outside Petco Park.

He says the show brought in about 50 percent more business than a normal day.

“Right now, we’re just trying to get all the food out as fast as we can and try to focus on great service. That’s what we’re all about," said while a line filled his taco shop.

He said he can only hope this will hold the business over while baseball season is up in the air.

“We can only hope for the best with the concerts and events that Petco will host, but as far as traffic goes— you know, it is a one-way street— it’s not too busy, but we just kind of rely on the events for the most part," he said.

Santana says he is appreciative today because the big boom isn’t something he sees every day.

“Thanks, Garth Brooks,” said Santana.