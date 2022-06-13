Recent cathedral catholic graduate to play for US in international tournament

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The U.S. will begin play in the FIBA U18 Americas Championship on Monday against Colombia in Buenos Aires, Argentina with a roster including recent Cathedral Catholic High School graduate Isueh "Ice" Brady.

The 6-foot-4-inch center played in the McDonald's All-American Game after averaging 18.5 points and 12.4 rebounds per game in her four seasons with the Dons. She has signed with Connecticut.

The preliminary round game is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time and it will be streamed at YouTube.com/FIBA.

Players in the tournament must be born on or after Jan. 1, 2004.

The U.S. is 59-2 in FIBA women's under-18 competitions dating back to 1988 and has won eight consecutive gold medals dating back to 2004.