Recall candidates weigh in on vaccine mandate for California teachers

(KGTV) - There have been mixed reactions over Wednesday’s announcement by Governor Newsom that teachers and school staff across the state will have to show proof of vaccination or undergo weekly testing.

“I think this is unnecessarily harming our teachers and harming the school system,” San Diego businessman and republican recall candidate John Cox told ABC 10News on Wednesday. He added in part, “The issue is that we also value our freedoms, as well. We take risk-reward decision-making into account. Are we going to live with these masks and mandates forever or are we going to have freedom?”

Republican recall candidate and former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer wrote in part, “I have consistently urged my fellow Californians to join me in getting vaccinated, but mandates are not the solution.”

Conservative radio host and recall candidate Larry Elder added in part, "I've been vaccinated, but I believe it is a matter of choice. And it seems to me it is a contradiction to urge people to be vaccinated to provide protection [while] telling unvaccinated state employees to wear a mask to protect other state unvaccinated workers who chose to accept the risk."

The vaccine is still not available for kids who are 12-year-old and younger.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, nearly 94,000 child cases were reported between July 29th and August 5th. Data from the CDC shows that about 200 minors were hospitalized every day.

UC San Diego Infectious Disease expert Dr. Robert Schooley told ABC 10News on Wednesday, “Schools are essential. Teachers and people who work in schools need to be protected. The best way to protect them right now, particularly since the younger children are not yet [able to be vaccinated], is to encourage them to be vaccinated, so I think this is a very good public health step.”

