Rebecca Taylor, Democratic Party chair for San Diego County, dies in motorcycle crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Rebecca Taylor, the chair for the San Diego County Democratic Party, died in a motorcycle crash in Utah, according to the party and her family.

ABC 10News spoke to Taylor's father Wednesday afternoon. He confirmed that her fatal injury happened when she was rear ended during a cross-country motorcycle trip to South Dakota. The San Diego County Democratic Party wrote on Facebook she was on her way back home when the crash happened.

Taylor's father said she was passionate about many things in her life: politics, the military, motorcycles and advocating for victims of sexual assault.

Several local politicians expressed their grief about Taylor's unexpected passing, sending their condolences to her friends and family.

“I am heartbroken to learn of the sudden passing of Rebecca Taylor. Becca was a tremendous and fierce leader for our local Democratic Party, but she was so much more than that. She was a daughter, sister, veteran, friend to many, and a bright light who inspired all of us to live life to the fullest," Mayor Todd Gloria's statement says. "Her leadership, passion, and dedication to our community has left an indelible mark. She will be deeply missed, and I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family and friends at this difficult time. Thank you, Becca, for everything. Godspeed.”

San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Nora Vargas described Taylor as a remarkable leader and cherished member of the community.

“I am devastated to hear of the passing of Rebecca Taylor... Becca’s legacy of service, advocacy, and kindness made a lasting impact on the San Diego Region," Vargas says. "My heartfelt condolences go out to her family, friends, and all who knew her. We will honor her memory by continuing the important work she was so passionate about.”

Rep. Scott Peters says Peters was a former member of his team, so he witnessed her dedication firsthand. Read his full statement below:

"Team Peters lost one of its brightest alumni stars last night, and we are heartbroken. We met Becca Taylor when she worked as an organizer in our 2014 re-election campaign. It was a tough and tense one, but above the dull roar of a packed campaign office, we could hear Becca’s distinct and upbeat voice cheering others on, a one-person pep squad. Since that time, we’ve remained loyal friends and supporters of one another.

"Becca, always rooting for us and looking out for us. And we were always cheering on Becca, whether in her run for Central Committee, search for a new job, and then ultimately when she became Chair of the San Diego County Democratic Party. Becca was a Navy veteran, a talented and tireless advocate and organizer for Democratic causes, and a true friend. Her infectious laugh, bright smile and twinkle were ever present. Scott and his leadership team have always taken great pride in the leaders that emerge from our offices and campaigns; today we are mourning a great one.

"This is a brutalizing loss for all of us. We will miss you tremendously, sweet Becca. Thank you for everything. Our love and prayers go out to Becca’s family, and all who loved her."

Rep. Sara Jacobs said on X she was heartbroken about Taylor's passing.

"Becca devoted her life to serving others — from the Navy to advocating for sexual assault survivors to getting more people involved in our democracy," Jacobs said. "She was kind, funny, sharp, and endlessly selfless. I’ll miss her."

Gov. Gavin Newsom also had a message for the public about Taylor:

“Jennifer and I are deeply saddened by the tragic and sudden loss of Rebecca Taylor. Her dedication to public service and her remarkable impact on the San Diego community will never be forgotten. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and loved ones during this time.”

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has assigned a reporter to bring you more details.