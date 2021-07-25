Rancho Coastal Humane Society helps feed dozens of pets

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The Rancho Coastal Humane Society is helping local rescues feed dozens of pets around the county.

“Twenty- six pallets of food is going to be loaded and on the road back toward the rescues within an hour this morning,” says RCHS Spokesperson John Van Zante.

Dog and cat food, kitty litter, and more supplies were distributed to pet rescues at no cost. Van Zante says this will allow the organizations to provide more services to the animals in need.

“The money that they would normally be spending on food is money that now they can pay for a surgery. They can do spays and neuters; they can do vaccinations. They can take in more pets that financially they may have not been able to take in.”

The items are donated through Greater Food Charities, a non-profit supporting animal rescues through supplies and services. The goods are items that can no longer be sold in stores.

Saturday’s distribution was only available to local organizations, but RCHS says their community food bank is open Saturdays at their Encinitas location for individuals in need.